Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $290.69 million and approximately $24.71 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00212697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00102814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

