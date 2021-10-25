Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.