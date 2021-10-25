Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 196,948 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $2,251,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,246,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

