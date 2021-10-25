Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Up 4.7%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 2,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,382,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

