PAC Protocol Market Cap Hits $91.30 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $91.30 million and $753,409.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011388 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001328 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004392 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,605,165,142 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.