Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11,680.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,240 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $53,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.97. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

