PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $9.74. PAE shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 179,334 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $918.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. Analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

