Paradiem LLC Purchases 4,196 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 876.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 525,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 471,463 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 375.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 693,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 547,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

NWL stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.