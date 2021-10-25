Paradiem LLC Purchases 585 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $224.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $227.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

