Paradiem LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

