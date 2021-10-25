Paradiem LLC Sells 559 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Paradiem LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $267.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

