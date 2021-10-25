Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s Quiet Period To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KTTA) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 25th. Pasithea Therapeutics had issued 4,800,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Pasithea Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of KTTA stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.