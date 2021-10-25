Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.39. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 45,658 shares trading hands.

PTEN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

