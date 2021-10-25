Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Paychex reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 55,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.38. 10,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,970. Paychex has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $124.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.