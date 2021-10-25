PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Sandler Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,971 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.0% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.95. 577,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

