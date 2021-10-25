PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $316,000 in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,322,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $475,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $21,973,049. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Inari Medical stock opened at $88.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.87 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

