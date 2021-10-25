PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 2,334 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after buying an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,214,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,431,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,550,000 after buying an additional 31,328 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,477 shares of company stock worth $1,937,694. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $41.37 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

