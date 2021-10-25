PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,376 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.90 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

