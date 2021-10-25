PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $2,183,000.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

