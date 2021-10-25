Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 513,877.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 724,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pearson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

