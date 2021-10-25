Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pearson were worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pearson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pearson by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

PSO stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

