Peel Hunt Lowers Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target to GBX 473

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Darktrace from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Darktrace stock opened at GBX 753 ($9.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 740.14.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

