Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,509. Pentair has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

