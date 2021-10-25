Perion Network (PERI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI opened at $20.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $705.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perion Network stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.