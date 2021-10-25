Perion Network (PERI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PERI opened at $20.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $705.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $28.32.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perion Network stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
