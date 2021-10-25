PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.89. 8,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

