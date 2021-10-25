Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €230.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €206.83 ($243.33).

EPA:RI opened at €199.45 ($234.65) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s 50 day moving average is €187.34.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

