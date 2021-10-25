Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $16.87 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $506.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

