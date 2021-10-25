Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.58

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pigeon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

