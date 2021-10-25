Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Hits $9.84 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $9.84 million and $261,440.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00210701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

