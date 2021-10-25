Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires 262 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 203.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 192,358 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,363,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,889,000 after purchasing an additional 149,566 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

