Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 104,044 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,044 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $289,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 77,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006,684. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

