Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.80. 27,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,878. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

