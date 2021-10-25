Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

