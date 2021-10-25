Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,481 James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

