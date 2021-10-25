Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,800 HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HyreCar by 58.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $2,327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. As a group, analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

