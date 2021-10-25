Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $992,000 in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $22.82 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

