Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $132,000 Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 92.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth about $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

