Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,100 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $969,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $20.52 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

