Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,662,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,478,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,417,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $6.69 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Flesher bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vineet R. Jindal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $119,825 over the last quarter.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

