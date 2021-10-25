Piper Sandler Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $18.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

