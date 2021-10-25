Piper Sandler Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 68,576.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 68,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

