Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches One Day Volume of $203,654.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $203,654.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001271 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00191590 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006252 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.16 or 0.00597699 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

