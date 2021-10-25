Pizza Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $205,734.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $205,734.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

