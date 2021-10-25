Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.09

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.09 and last traded at $106.40, with a volume of 54010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.

LUKOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Renaissance Capital lowered Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

