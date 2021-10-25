Playgroundz Achieves Market Capitalization of $272,373.05 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $272,373.05 and approximately $1,411.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00102362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,035.06 or 1.00395581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.02 or 0.06647934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

