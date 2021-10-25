PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.17% of PLBY Group worth $32,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

PLBY opened at $27.60 on Monday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,222 shares of company stock worth $27,901,810 in the last 90 days.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

