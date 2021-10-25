Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

