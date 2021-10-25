Polkamarkets (POLK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.80 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $40.88 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00211283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,561,517 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

