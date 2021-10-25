Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $530.00 at Robert W. Baird

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $507.33.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $503.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $514.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

