Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (PTBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Shares of PTBS opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Potomac Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
About Potomac Bancshares
